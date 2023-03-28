PSRC works to add outdoor classrooms to various schools

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County is placing outdoor classrooms at multiple schools across the district.

The outdoor classrooms consist of a large canopy and multiple tables situated on a cement foundation.

“This project allows our students to take learning outdoors and to enjoy the fresh air. We envision these spaces as areas perfect for collaborative, creative and hands-on learning activities for our students,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services at PSRC.

The $875,000 project is funded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and should be completed by the end of this school year. The project is underway and some schools have already used the outdoor learning spaces placed on school campuses.

Outdoor classrooms will be placed at the following schools: Purnell Swett High School, Prospect Elementary School, Pembroke Middle School, Fairmont High School, Fairmont Middle School, Orrum Middle School, South Robeson Middle School, Red Springs High School, Red Springs Middle School, Lumberton Senior High School, Lumberton Junior High School, Littlefield Middle School, Magnolia Elementary School, St. Pauls High School, St. Pauls Middle School, Parkton Elementary School and Townsend Elementary School.

Multiple studies have shown and explored the benefits of learning outdoors.

“Research has shown that outdoor learning can have huge benefits on student mental health and academic performance. Students are often calmer and better able to focus when learning in nature, and teachers have reported better behavior and social interactions with fewer disciplinary issues,” according to an article by Andrew Bauld published on the Harvard Graduate School of Education website.

PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson said the district is committed to helping students learn and make connections to course content. Some students learn best in traditional classroom settings while others thrive in spaces that encourage students to explore and apply course concepts, he said.

“These outdoor learning spaces allow students to explore learning activities outdoors and engage in content in new ways,” Williamson said. “Whether activities include science education or physical education, these spaces are perfect for students to take learning to new levels and enjoy educational experiences outside of the four walls of a classroom.”

Jessica Horne is the Chief Communications Officer for The Public Schools of Robeson County. Horne can be reached at [email protected]