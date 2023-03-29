LUMBERTON — A bill sponsored by Sen. Danny Britt Jr., R-Dist. 24, repealing the law requiring permits for purchasing handguns has passed despite Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto, according to a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The bill, Senate Bill 41, was primarily sponsored by Britt, Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Dist. 46; and Sen. Jim Perry, R-Dist 2. All state senators who sponsored SB 41 are Republicans.

The bill was filed on Jan. 30 under the short title of “Protect Religious Meeting Places” and following several amendments was ratified on March 16, after being passed 29-19 by the Senate and 70-44 by the House. That same day the bill was presented to Gov. Cooper, who vetoed it on March 24.

“Eliminating strong background checks will allow more domestic abusers and other dangerous people to own handguns and reduced law enforcement’s ability to stop them from committing violent crimes. Second Amendment supporting, responsible gun owners know this will put families and communities at risk,” stated Cooper in his veto message.

After the veto SB 41 went back to the Senate, which overrode Cooper’s veto 30-19 and to the House, which voted to override the veto 71-46.

The full name of SB 41 is “An act to authorize concealed carry permit holders to carry firearms on certain school property at certain times and to authorize concealed carry for certain law enforcement facility employees, to repeal pistol purchase permits, and to launch a statewide firearm safe storage awareness initiative to educate the public about the importance of the safe storage of firearms and to facilitate the distribution of gun locks,” as written on the version of the bill which became law at 9:40 a.m. on March 29.

“Effective immediately, any person seeking to purchase or transfer a handgun in North Carolina is no longer required to apply to the sheriff for a pistol purchase permit,” stated the sheriff’s office in their media release.

The sheriff’s office is not offering refunds to North Carolinians whose permits were being processed when the permit law was repealed because it is not allowed by law, and applicants whose applications were pending when the law was repealed will not be issued permits, stated the sheriff’s office in their media release.

“Senate Bill 41 eliminates the pistol purchase permitting laws effective immediately regardless of any pending applications at the time of repeal. The bill did not provide for any period in which pending applications would either be approved or denied. Therefore, sheriffs are required under the new law to cease processing all pistol purchase permits, effectively immediately,” stated the sheriff’s office.

Gun purchases must still undergo a National Instant Criminal Background Check System background check, and according to the sheriff’s office, will not be able to purchase firearms if their NICS check reveals a disqualifying criminal history.

“For private transfers of handguns, while no National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) criminal background check is required under current law prior to making a private transfer, criminal penalties still apply to any person that knowingly transfers a handgun to a person who may not lawfully possess the firearm,” stated the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office media release SB 41 has no effect on concealed handgun permitting laws.

