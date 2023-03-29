LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Tourism Development Authority DBA Lumberton Visitors Bureau is accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations seeking to promote travel and tourism to the Lumberton area.

Grants may be given in three categories: for non-printed items, which will include digital and social media advertising, production and printing of printed materials, and production and placement of print advertising.

Contact the Lumberton Visitors Bureau office by calling 910-739-9999 or [email protected]mberton-nc.com for information or to request an application.

The completed application must be received by 5 pm on May 4. The completed application can be dropped off, mailed, faxed, or emailed to the Lumberton Visitors Bureau.