LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will conduct its annual trauma rodeo event from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event is a practice exercise for students which will include many first responders from various agencies in the region, emergency vehicles, law enforcement officers, as well as several helicopters that will land on campus in the quad area between Buildings 13 and 17.

“This is the most realistic exercise that we can provide for our students before they graduate,” stated Brad Lawson, the continuing education coordinator for EMS programs at RCC. “It is great exposure to other disciplines where they will work beside law enforcement, and learn how to have a conversation with doctors and nurses.”

“We do scenarios in class, but when you are actually at the bedside with the patient, it creates an environment most realistic to what students will see in the next few months when they graduate and go out in the field,” Lawson said. “It also helps to showcase to our students how much they have evolved and to see how far they have come during their program, which builds confidence to perform the skills we equip them with.”

A safety briefing will be held at 8:00 a.m. in the Truist Room, with mock scenarios beginning at 9:00 a.m. The first helicopter is expected to land at 7:30 a.m. Air Life, Cape Fear Valley are two flight crews that have confirmed landings, pending weather and incoming emergency requests.

The event will include students from various disciplines, including Emergency Medical Services, Medical Sonography, Respiratory Therapy, and Radiography.

“There will be several scenarios,” stated Lawson. “The nursing labs in Building 17 will be set up as the Emergency Room for the Rodeo. We will have one scenario in Building 17, one in Building 19, one in the parking lot, one in Building 12, and one in the stairwell by the auditorium in Building 14.”

“The physician residency program with UNC Southeastern Hospital will be working with our nursing students in the ER, and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department will be on campus serving as law enforcement officers in the scenarios.

Lawson said there will be an observation area by each scenario marked off for those on campus who would like to watch the events take place.

For more information on the event, contact Brad Lawson at 910-272-3452 or [email protected]

Cheryl Hemric is the public information 0fficer at Robeson Community College.