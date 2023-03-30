Alicia Mansfield, left, Adam Hardin, and Ashlee Hardin, the children of Dr. Ben Hardin, attended the dedication of Student Commons at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, which now bears their father’s name.

PEMBROKE — Dr. Ben Hardin was a Pembroke native and a trailblazer who left an indelible mark on Robeson County through his decades of practice as a physician.

A 1965 graduate of Pembroke State College, Hardin was the first American Indian student to attend medical school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He mentored countless students, especially Native Americans, who dreamed of an education and giving back to their communities.

To honor his legacy of service, a ceremony was held on March 23 to officially dedicate the Dr. Ben Hardin Student Commons in the Curt and Catherine Locklear American Indian Heritage Center, located in iconic Old Main. Attended by members of the Hardin family, friends and community members, the occasion also served as a celebration of the Dr. Ben Hardin Pre-Medical Endowed Scholarship at UNCP, awarded annually to a student pursuing a pre-medical degree.

In keeping with his wishes, a generous gift to the university from Dr. Hardin was designated by his family to name the student commons and establish the scholarship.

During the ceremony, Adam Hardin recounted his father’s humble beginnings less than a mile from the UNCP campus.

“In his words, all he had to do was ‘jump a ditch’ to get his education,” Adam Hardin said. “In his world at that time, this university was not one of the options, but the only option for getting an education. Because of this, he never took what this town, community and university meant to him for granted. The foundation for what our daddy would become was developed within this one-mile block.”

Ben Hardin served in the U.S. Navy before pursuing his dream of earning a medical degree and serving his Native community through health care. After finishing medical school, Hardin established a private medical practice in 1980 and served as a physician in Robeson County for almost 40 years. He was the attending physician at Wesley Pines retirement community in Lumberton for 38 years.

Hardin’s daughter, Alicia Mansfield, says her father was highly devoted to his patients.

“His former patients and their family members still share stories with our family of the time and care he gave them,” Mansfield said. “Most will share that he was never in a rush during their visit. He would take time to hear about their lives, families and health concerns.”

Hardin also stood out as a leader and mentor. Adam Hardin said his father wanted to ensure future generations of students would have a place and a path to pursue their goals.

“It is our earnest hope and prayer that students will use the Dr. Ben Hardin Student Commons to dream of the future, to know that they can become more, just as he did.”

Hardin’s example provided a guiding light for Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, an undergraduate student at UNC-Chapel Hill when Hardin was enrolled in medical school there. Cummings said his decision to pursue medical school and an eventual career as a cardiothoracic surgeon was influenced by Hardin’s mentorship.

“As the first American Indian admitted to the UNC School of Medicine, Dr. Hardin opened the door for so many others, particularly from this community, who have followed in his footsteps,” Cummings said. “On a personal note, Dr. Hardin was an inspiration to me, a real mentor,” Cummings said, recalling visits to Hardin’s apartment as an undergraduate student for an encouraging word and a home-cooked meal. “I remember his smile. It was contagious and welcoming.

“He impacted me with his journey as I found my path in medicine,” Cummings said.

Dr. Ashley McMillan, American Indian liaison to the chancellor and inaugural director of the Curt and Catherine Locklear American Indian Heritage Center, said the center’s mission of service is appropriate.

“Like Dr. Hardin, our center exists because we have the desire to serve. We want to ensure American Indian students at UNCP have all the tools to be successful,” McMillan said. “We take time to listen to students and plan intentional programs that address their needs.”

During a luncheon for the Hardin family, McKenzie Woodell, the first Dr. Ben Hardin Pre-Medical Endowed Scholarship recipient, expressed her gratitude.

“Some people decide to help others by teaching, becoming lawyers or nurses, but for me, I think being a doctor is the most rewarding experience,” said Woodell, a junior from Pembroke. “I want to help change lives for the better. I want to give back to my community. With the help of this scholarship, I am on my way to reaching this goal.”

The Hardin Student Commons provides a welcoming space in the Curt and Catherine Locklear American Indian Heritage Center for students to study, work on projects and relax between classes. The American Indian Heritage Center, established in 2020, moved to a renovated space on the second floor of Old Main in 2022. The center provides programming and educational opportunities for students, faculty and staff to learn more about the rich culture of Native people across North Carolina and beyond.

David Hibbard is the associate director for Advancement Communications at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.