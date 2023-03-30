LUMBERTON — One school district leader’s career has come “full circle” as she works towards three decades of experience working in the district.

Melissa Thompson, assistant superintendent of Human Resources with the Public Schools of Robeson County, is now working in the district’s Board of Education located in the same building in which she began her student teaching stint before officially becoming an educator: the former home of Janie C. Hargrave Elementary School.

“I was assigned to JC Hargrave to complete my student teaching,” Thompson said. “About 19 years later, I returned to JC Hargrave as principal. Now, as you know, J.C. Hargrave is our Board of Education, and this is where I plan to retire from my current position.”

Thompson described it as “a full circle from beginning to end.”

During Thompson’s career in the district, she has served as an educator at Rosenwald Elementary School, assistant principal at Magnolia Elementary, principal at Janie C. Hargrave Elementary, and PSRC Director of Licensure before assuming her current position.

“She’s just always been a jewel to me,” said Pattie Mitchell, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and PSRC Board of Education.

Mitchell said Thompson is a good listener and a generous person who takes time to make others feel special, especially on days like birthdays.

“She has a heart of gold,” said Mitchell, who works closely with Thompson.

“Mrs. Thompson has been a tremendous help to me for the past year as I have navigated through my new position. She is always very helpful and understanding,” said Courtney Britt Sutton, director of PSRC Classified Personnel.

Thompson’s favorite part of the job is “assisting some of my prior students in joining the workforce with PSRC and communicating with and assisting current and potential employees,” she said.

The most important part of the job is recruiting and retaining qualified teachers and staff members, she said.

“We need great leadership in all classified/certified positions to support student growth,” she said.

The most challenging parts of the job include filling all vacancies and offering competitive compensation, she said.

Thompson was born and raised in Fairmont and carries with her a love for Robeson County and serving schoolchildren.

What motivates her to continue her work is “PSRC itself,” she said.

“I’ve had a great career here in Robeson County, my home,” Thompson said. “The people are great and the school system is a wonderful place to work and be with awesome people.”

When Thompson isn’t working, she enjoys relaxing and spending time at the beach.

