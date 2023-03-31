MAXTON — Wynn Locklear of Maxton was killed after he was struck by an unknown vehicle driven by an unidentified person early Friday morning, according to a statement from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

On March 31 at approximately 2:07 a.m. Trooper B. L. Bullard responded to a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian on Jacobs Road near Cabinet Shop Road according to the NCDPS statement.

An on scene investigation determined an unknown vehicle was traveling west on Jacobs Road and Locklear, the pedestrian, was in the westbound travel lane. The NCDPS report stated Locklear was possibly laying down. The unknown vehicle struck Locklear in the roadway and departed the scene.