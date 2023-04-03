LUMBERTON —The Robeson County Board of Commissioners gave the county’s Parks and Recreation director the green light to pursue grant funding for Phase I of the construction of a multi-purpose recreational facility for Robeson County.

With unanimous support from the county commissioners, the department got the ayes needed to apply for an $800,000 Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant from the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. The county would be required to match 50% of the funding which is why the department is also seeking a Rural Transformation Grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce, said Wendy Chavis.

Chavis told commissioners that the department’s ability to apply for these grants was made possible now that the department has completed a Master Plan.

“We’ve never had [an updated] master plan since I’ve been here and I’ve been here forever,” Chavis said.

Phase I of the project includes acquiring property at 2860 Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton, which neighbors the Recreation Department’s office at 2830 Kenny Biggs Road.

“It will be right in our yard,” Chavis said.

Commissioner Lance Herdon asked how many acres is the department seeking to acquire. Chavis said the goal is 10 but only five have been guaranteed by the owner thus far.

“We’d love to have 10,” Chavis said.

Commissioner Pauline Campbell said she has “confidence” that the department can negotiate the entire 10 acres needed.

“We’re going to work on that 10,” Commissioner Tom Taylor added.

Additional plans for Phase I is to construct an all-inclusive Americans with Disabilities Act facility that will incorporate an ADA playground as well as rehabilitation equipment for all. The site plans for Phase I have already been drawn up, according to Chavis.

The recreation department has received letters from doctors throughout the county providing recommendations of what a facility would need to meet the needs of residents seeking physical rehabilitation.

“We’ve been to all the chiropractors, and all the rehab centers here in the county, in Robeson County,” Chavis said. “We asked them ‘What equipment would you use, [or] send your people over to use, for rehabilitation?’”

There’s no facility within the county “that’s really all-inclusive,” according to Chavis.

“There’s no park in the county that’s all-inclusive or ADA,” Chavis said. “They can say they’re all-inclusive but they’re not. This will be a real all-inclusive. That’s what we’re applying for.”

The next phase of the project would be to construct a multi-purpose facility modeled after the James A. Leach Aquatic & Recreation Center in Raeford. This type of facility is something the county has never had, Chavis said.

“We don’t have one and we don’t own one. We use schools and we want our own,” Chavis said.

