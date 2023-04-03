RED SPRINGS — In an ongoing investigation eight electronic gambling machines were seized by the Red Springs Police Department on March 31, announced the Red Springs police on April 3, according to a statement from the department.

After receiving multiple complaints from residents, on March 31 the Red Springs Police Department and agents of the States Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant regarding illegal gambling machines.

The police and agents searched 801 South Main Street and located eight “Pot of Gold Machines” and seized the internal electronic components, $4,288 in cash, and ledgers. The statement said the gaming machines were located and operated upstairs in the residence. The police statement also said arrests were anticipated.

In the statement Chief Brent Adkins applauded the citizens that called in to report illegal activities in Red Springs.

“Hopefully others will do the same. We cannot allow crime to go unchecked because crime is like a bad cancer. It will only get worse without treatment if it’s allowed to grow or go undetected,” stated Adkins.

Anyone with information about this investigation and any other illegal activity are asked to contact the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454 or leave anonymous information by calling the Crime Stoppers at 910-610-9381 or using Facebook Messenger on the Red Springs Police Department’s Facebook page. Should the information lead to an arrest the provider will receive a monetary payment.