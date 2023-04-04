CRIME REPORT

ASSAULT: The following assaults were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Highway 71 West, Pembroke; Ridgefield Drive, Lumberton; Harleyville Road, Rowland; Eugina Lane, Lumberton; Moss Neck Road, Lumberton.

BREAK-INS: The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Lewis McNeill Road, Red Spring; Howell Road, Lumberton; Mount Moriah Church Road, Rowland; Henry Berry Road, Rowland.

LARCENY: The following incidents involving larceny were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Charlie Watts Road, Maxton; Randy Street, Lumberton; Deep Branch Road, Maxton; Old Stage Road, Fairmont.

LARCENY OF A FIREARM: The following incidents involving larceny of a firearm were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Rosa Drive, Rowland; Van Born Drive, Lumberton.

LARCENY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: The following incidents involving larceny of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Highway 72 East, Lumberton; Sycamore Lane, Lumberton; Highway 72 East, Lumberton.