Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, April 3, 2023. Trump is expected to be booked and arraigned the next day on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Journalists gather across the street from Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A line for court access is formed outside Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed up by a Manhattan grand jury. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A protester holds a sign depicting Former President Donald Trump among onlookers and members of the media outside Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A Trump Supporter dressed as Freddy Krueger at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Anti-Trump supporters face off against Trump supporters from a separate pen at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

A person yells in support for former President Donald Trump during a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump surrendered to authorities ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.(AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

A supporter wearing a t-shirt with Former President Donald Trump’s face on it attends a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

A person dressed as former President Donald Trump in an orange prison jumpsuit poses in front of Trump supporters at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

A Donald Trump impersonator appears at a protest held in Collect Pond Park, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Former President Donald Trump’s defense team, from left, Joseph Tacopina, Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles, answer questions for the media outside Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump appeared in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

A television broadcasts news of former President Donald Trump’s Manhattan courthouse appearance is seen on a video screen as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Demonstrators gather outside New York criminal court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Joseph Tacopina, center, defense attorney for former President Donald Trump, leaves Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump appeared in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Todd Blanche, defense attorney for former President Donald Trump, leaves Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump appeared in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

People gather at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., walks past the criminal courthouse at 100 Center Street in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender and be arraigned at the court Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

The indictment against former President Donald Trump is photographed Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Prosecutors say Trump conspired to “undermine the integrity of the 2016 election” through a series of hush money payments designed to stifle claims that could be harmful to his candidacy. That’s according to the 34-count felony indictment. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of former president Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Protesters argue at the Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Former President Donald Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

Demonstrators gather outside New York Supreme Court where former President Donald Trump is expected to appear, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime.

Anti-Trump supporters face off against Trump supporters from a separate pen at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender and be arraigned at Manhattan court Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is appearing in court on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime.

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump sat solemnly in a New York City courtroom Tuesday as prosecutors charged him with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a hush money investigation. The first former president to be charged with crimes pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly assailed the investigation, called the indictment “political persecution” and predicted it would damage Democrats in 2024. Trump’s lawyers have said the former Republican president “did not commit any crime” and they will “vigorously fight this political prosecution in court.”

A look at what happened Tuesday:

WHAT HAPPENED AFTER THE SURRENDER?

Trump was booked.

Before computers, information on every criminal suspect would be written down in a big book kept by court officials. Now, it’s all computerized, but the process is largely the same.

Court officers take down the accused’s full name, age, birthdate, height and weight. They check for any outstanding warrants. They were expected to have taken Trump’s fingerprints but were not believed to have taken a mug shot.

In New York, this process usually takes about two hours, but can be as long as four. But no one else was getting processed when Trump arrived, so it was faster. Then he went before a judge.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE HEARING?

Prosecutors raised concerns about what they said were irresponsible social media posts they said targeted people in the case, including grand jury witnesses and District Attorney Alvin Bragg. They specifically pointed to posts Trump made that warned of “potential death and destruction” if he were to be indicted.

The judge said he was not imposing a gag order at this point but asked both sides to refrain from making comments or engaging in comments that could lead to civil unrest.

Trump spoke briefly. He told the judge he was pleading “not guilty” to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and he was advised of his rights. Trump stayed mostly still, his hands steepled or interlaced, and looked ahead during the proceedings that lasted just over an hour.

Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche said during the hearing: “He is absolutely frustrated, upset and believes that there is a great injustice happening in this courtroom today.”

WAS HE ARRESTED?

Technically, yes.

When someone is fingerprinted and processed, that person is considered to be under arrest and in custody. But for Trump, it didn’t look like what it does in the movies or on TV’s “Law & Order.”

He wasn’t handcuffed and he didn’t sit in a jail cell. That’s in part because some of the courthouse was cleared out for his arraignment and because Trump is a former president with Secret Service protection. Not all defendants are handcuffed before they appear before a judge for an arraignment, though some are.

DID TRUMP WALK OUT OF THERE?

Yes. Trump did not say anything as he exited the courtroom, ignoring reporters.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Trump is next due in court in December. His lawyers asked for him to be excused from attending the hearing in person because of the extraordinary security measures.

THE FULL STORY AS IT PLAYED OUT ON TUESDAY

Donald Trump conspired to undermine the 2016 election through a series of hush money payments designed to stifle claims that could be harmful to his candidacy, prosecutors said Tuesday in unsealing a historic 34-count felony indictment against the former president.

Trump, stone-faced and silent as he entered and exited the Manhattan courtroom, said “not guilty” in a firm voice while facing a judge who warned him to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest.

The broad contours of the case have long been known, but the 16-page indictment contains new details about a scheme that prosecutors say involved multiple payoffs to two women, including a porn star, who said they had extramarital sexual encounters with him years earlier, as well as to a Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child he alleged the former president had out of of wedlock.

The arraignment, though largely procedural in nature, amounts to a remarkable reckoning for Trump after years of investigations into his personal, business and political dealings. The case is unfolding against the backdrop not only of his third campaign for the White House but also against other investigations in Washington and Atlanta that might yet produce even more charges.

Trump, his lips pursed in apparent anger, entered the courtroom shortly before 2:30 p.m. He left court about an hour later, also without commenting. All told, the voluble Trump spoke only about 10 words during the entire proceeding.

Before the arraignment, he narrated his feelings in real time, describing the experience as “SURREAL” as he traveled from Trump Tower to lower Manhattan to face a judge.

It represents the new split-screen reality for Trump as he submits to the dour demands of the American criminal justice system while projecting an aura of defiance and victimhood at celebratory campaign events.

Wearing his signature dark suit and red tie, Trump turned and waved to crowds outside the building before heading inside to be fingerprinted and processed. He arrived at court in an eight-car motorcade from Trump Tower, communicating in real time his anger at the process.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse,” he posted on his Truth Social platform. “Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

Trump, who was impeached twice by the U.S. House but was never convicted in the U.S. Senate, is the first former president to face criminal charges. The nation’s 45th commander in chief was escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service.

“He is strong and ready to go,” Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina told The Associated Press. Earlier, Tacopina said in a TV interview that the former president wouldn’t plead guilty to lesser charges, even if it might resolve the case. He also said he didn’t think the case would make it to a jury.

New York police said they were ready for large protests by Trump supporters, who share the Republican former president’s belief that the New York grand jury indictment and three additional pending investigations are politically motivated and intended to weaken his bid to retake the White House in 2024. Journalists often outnumbered protesters, though.

Trump, a former reality TV star, has been hyping that narrative to his political advantage, saying he raised more than $8 million in the days since the indictment on claims of a “witch hunt.” His campaign released a fundraising request titled “My last email before arrest” and he has repeatedly assailed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, egged on supporters to protest and claimed without evidence that the judge presiding over the case “hates me” — something his own lawyer has said is not true.

Trump was scheduled to return to his Palm Beach, Florida, home, Mar-a-Lago, on Tuesday evening to give remarks. At least 500 prominent supporters have been invited, with some of the most pro-Trump congressional Republicans expected to attend.

A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

The investigation is scrutinizing six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both say they had sexual encounters with the married Trump years before he got into politics. Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments.

The arraignment unfolded against the backdrop of heavy security in New York, coming more than two years after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to halt the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s win.

Trump was defiant ahead of his arraignment. He used his social media network to complain that he was going to court in a heavily Democratic area, declaring, “KANGAROO COURT” and “THIS IS NOT WHAT AMERICA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE!” He and his campaign have repeatedly assailed Bragg and even trained scrutiny on members of Bragg’s family.

Despite that, the scenes around Trump Tower and the courthouse where Trump will stand before a judge did not feature major unrest. Police tried to keep apart protesters supporting the former president and those opposing him by confining them to separate sides of a park near the courthouse using metal barricades.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Trump’s staunchest supporters in Congress, staged a brief rally at the park, but the scene was so chaotic that it was hard to hear her over the crush of reporters and protesters.

“We’re the party of peace,” Greene said, thanking those Trump supporters present. “Democrats are communists.”

Embattled Republican New York Rep. George Santos also showed up in solidarity with Trump, saying, “I want to support the president.”

“I think this is unprecedented and it’s a bad day for democracy,” Santos said, suggesting that future prosecutors could target Biden and other presidents with other cases, which “cheapens the judicial system.”

New York’s ability to carry out safe and drama-free courthouse proceedings in a case involving a polarizing ex-president could be an important test case as prosecutors in Atlanta and Washington conduct their own investigations of Trump that could also result in charges. Those investigations concern efforts to undo the 2020 election results as well as the possible mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.