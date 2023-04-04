Construction crews work on the Tanglewood Drainage Project on West 27th Street in Lumberton, adjacent to UNC Health Southeastern, on Tuesday. The project, which will reduce the flooding risk in the Tanglewood community, will be completed soon after nearly two years of construction.

Fernando Hernandez, a construction worker with Terrahawk LLC, works on pipe installation as part of the Tanglewood Drainage Project on West 27th Street in Lumberton, adjacent to UNC Health Southeastern, on Tuesday. The project, which will reduce the flooding risk in the Tanglewood community, will be completed soon after nearly two years of construction.

LUMBERTON — After years of planning and nearly two years of construction, the City of Lumberton’s Tanglewood Drainage Project is very close to completion.

The project replaced drainage piping in the Tanglewood area around UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center, with the objective of reducing flooding in the area during future heavy-rain events and improving hospital access during those situations.

Workers are laying the last 100 linear feet of piping this week, located on West 27th Street adjacent to the hospital, according to Rob Armstrong, the city’s public works director. Once that final stretch of piping is completed, all of the project’s pipe work will be “done and functioning,” he said. Piping has been placed in four-foot segments and is 96 inches in diameter.

The remaining work after that will be repairing streets, curbs and sidewalks, including the repaving of several streets in the area. This includes North Rowland Avenue, from West 23rd to 29th streets, and West 27th and 29th streets, from Rowland Avenue east towards the hospital.

“I don’t have a final date that we’ll be completely done, but all signs are pointing to the end of April, we’re going to be done with the project,” Armstrong said.

After a lengthy planning process, construction work began on the project in July of 2021; at the time, city officials believed the project would be completed in just under one year. The project ultimately has taken twice as long, currently at 21 months.

Project delays have been caused by the “procurement of materials” including the piping itself, which at times saw a two- to three-week backlog. Workers also encountered “unsuitable soils” at digging sites for almost the entire length of the project, Armstrong said, meaning soil had to be removed and replaced in those locations.

“A lot of what has happened is just the complexity of the project itself,” Armstrong said. “All those factors kind of drug it out; we’re not dissatisfied with the construction or the timeline. When we drew this thing on paper, it looked really good on paper; it was an enormously complex project — and it was worth every bit of it too, because there was really no way to relieve the draining problem around the hospital without this infrastructure going in.”

The end result, the city believes, will be a greatly reduced flooding risk in the area. The Tanglewood neighborhood was flooded during both Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018; the impact included access issues at UNC Health Southeastern.

The new drainage pattern will redirect water from the Tanglewood area directly towards the Lumber River. Water previously flowed towards Fayetteville Road and across Roberts Avenue, under Interstate 95 and towards the Mayfair community, across N.C. Highway 211 and then towards the river.

An estimated 1,800 existing jobs in the Tanglewood area will be preserved in a potential future flooding event as a result of the project.

“We have no doubt it’s going to function very well,” Armstrong said. “That is a big pipe that moves a lot of water. Even though the hospital area was the target, we believe that community-wide there will be relief. Just because that area’s not backing up, so other areas can drain down.”

The next step, Armstrong said, is that the city will monitor the area and see if there are any additional flooding concerns in heavy rainfall situations. If there are any problems, the city plans to correct them as much as possible.

The City of Lumberton was awarded a $3 million Golden LEAF grant in 2017, just months after Hurricane Matthew, but after the project was awarded to Metcon Construction it was put on hold in Sept. 2019 due to a self-reported error by Metcon in its bid. The city then secured additional funding, a $6.8 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant received in April 2020.

The construction contract was awarded to Terrahawk LLC in May 2021, just before construction began.

