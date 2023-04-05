MAXTON — A Pembroke resident perished in a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday near Maxton .

On Tuesday at about 3:25 p.m. Trooper A.L. Williamson was dispatched to a single vehicle collision on NC 710 and Old Baker Road, according to a statement from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The statement explained an on-scene investigation had determined a vehicle was traveling north on NC 710, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, collided with a ditch, and overturned. The driver was not restrained and was partially ejected. After impact the vehicle came to rest in a field facing west.

Highway patrol identified the driver as Sierra Cheyanne Brayboy of Pembroke who was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant of the involved vehicle. The highway patrol does not know if Brayboy was impaired at the time of the collision.