MAXTON — A body was found in the Lumber River on Tuesday by officers of the River Patrol Division. According to a statement by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office the body was found around 11:15 p.m. during a search for a missing person.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed in the same statement that deputies, homicide, and crime scene investigators are working a death investigation around Palmer and Can Roads in Maxton.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.