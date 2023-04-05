LUMBERTON — Several residential developments were approved by Lumberton City Council during the board’s monthly meeting Wednesday at City Hall. The developments which will bring more than 200 combined units of housing to the city.

Rezoning requests were approved for three different apartment complexes, with 56 to 64 units proposed in each, and a conditional rezoning request and special use permit were approved for a 19-unit subdivision. The rezoning for multiple duplexes to be built on another property also was approved.

Thomas Neville, an attorney representing FGM Development LLC, the applicant on one of the requests, stated that there is an approximate need of 875 multi-family units in Lumberton not currently met, but these developments will help the city address the issue.

The three multi-family unit developments thay were approved include:

— A proposed 56-unit complex by Dunn Street LLC on Dunn Road, which was annexed into the city Wednesday; it will be rezoned from A-agriculture and R-20-residential/single family to B-3 office/residential.

Bill McCauley, who spoke representing the applicant, stated that this project is in conjunction with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, and the applicants will find out if they have been awarded the project in August before a typical turnaround time of four to six months and the start of construction.

— A proposed 64-unit complex by FGM Development LLC off Hornets Road was rezoned from A-agriculture to B-commercial business. This is the same developer as the Meadow Branch Apartments and Northeast Pointe Apartments already operating in the city.

— A proposed 64-unit complex by developer Mark Morgan on Elizabethtown Road at Harrill Road will be rezoned from A-agriculture to B-2-business community. Morgan told council members that he already has one residential development operating in the city and has another, on adjacent land, which is under construction.

Council members also approved a conditional rezoning and special use permit for a 19-lot subdivision by applicant Rudy Eduardo Gallego. The rezone was from R-6-class A mobile homes, M-2-heavy manufacturing and A-agriculture to the conditional zoning category, with stipulations that no mobile homes or manufactured homes will be allowed on the site.

The most discussion on any of the housing-related matters came regarding a proposal to build multiple duplexes at a property on Woodridge Drive. Three individuals spoke raising concerns about drainage in the area, saying they were not opposed to the project, but wanted to know what would be done to address flooding issues.

Public Works Director Rob Armstrong said the Linkhaw Road Culvert Replacement, a project in the planning stages located nearby and a short way downstream from a canal adjacent to the property in question, will help to alleviate flooding from a normal heavy rain that comes up once or twice a year. Armstrong did state, though, that the area would still be flood-prone in future major flooding events such as hurricanes, even after the culvert replacement is completed.

“Concerned citizens aren’t against the building, but we depend on our Planning Department to take care of our citizens with this process,” said Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, in whose Precinct 2 the property resides. “We are working on (the drainage concerns) as a city.”

Later in the meeting, council members approved an engineering contract with The Wooten Company for the Linkhaw Road culvert replacement at a cost of $97,280 for design, project management and construction observation, to be paid for with grant funds.

In the public hearings portion of the meeting, council members also approved:

— A rezone request by Amar Mustafa for a commercial/retail development on East Elizabethtown Road.

— A special use permit by RDC Academy to operate a private school on Snake Road.

— The closure of a portion of Evergreen Street, from Whiteville Avenue to the property line with Terminix Co. on East Fifth Street, to allow East Lumberton Baptist Church to build a new sanctuary and family life center. The motion was contingent on the city maintaining its rights to utilities and water systems.

Council discusses gangs and graffiti

A presentation by the North Carolina Youth Violence Prevention Center (NCYVPC) about ways to remove graffiti around the city led into a broader discussion about the volume of gangs in Lumberton.

Three representatives from NCYVPC spoke in the meeting. Deana Locklear proposed that City Council change the existing ordinance, which allows the Lumberton Police Department to enforce graffiti removal procedures in the city, stating that LPD is shorthanded and doesn’t have enough time to address graffiti problems, while NCYVPC has already been going around the city, taking pictures and talking to business owners about the issue.

City Attorney Holt Moore suggested that NCYVPC representatives meet with himself, City Manager Wayne Horne and council members separately from a council meeting to look into the possibility of an ordinance change.

Leon Burden spoke on the city’s broader gang problem, which connects back to the graffiti issue as gangs will often try to one-up each other or feud by painting over each other’s gang-sign graffiti.

“What we’re trying to do is, if a gang sign goes up today, we want the gang sign down,” Burden said. “If we don’t take the gang sign down, you have seven days, and gangs flow into that neighborhood and they start taking over.”

Burden stated that there are believed to be more than 2,000 gang members in Robeson County, and mentioned about a dozen local gangs by name.

“In Lumberton, you have a lot of gangs, and they’re like mediocre gangs, and a lot of people say that they want to be, but don’t ever tell them they’re a wannabe because they’ll soon be what you don’t want them to be — they’ll prove it,” Burden said.

Councilman Chris Howard asked about the NCYVPC’s programs to try and educate youth and direct them away from gang activity.

“Everything seems to be about putting a basketball and a football in their hands, but we’ve got robotics, we’ve got all these various types of things,” Howard said. “What other avenues can we display for the youth in the community? Because everybody does not fit the same pattern and we have to reach them where they are.”

Burden cited the NCYVPC’s summer camp programs for kids, which include job shadowing, exercise, teaching them how to do resumes and applications, and more.

“What can we do to try to educate our youth to let them know there’s something better to do than kill one another?” Burden said. “How do we educate them if nobody is willing to go out there in front of them and talk to them and show them there’s a better way.”

Other business

In other business, Council members:

— Approved the demolition of two groups of properties as part of the Housing Mitigation Grant Project. Both were awarded to Barfield’s Backhoe; the first, for six properties, at a cost of $37,539, and the second, for four properties, at a cost of $43,756; the projects will be paid for with grant funds.

— Approved motions to demolish eight structures deemed by city staff to be unsafe.

— Approved the purchase of a chlorine meter for the city lab, at a cost of $6,459; this was not a budgeted item, but will be paid for from the water and sewer capital reserve fund.

— Approved a landfill scale repair by Charlotte Scale Co. Inc. for $32,540.84. The city budged $25,000 for the project; the balance of $7,540.84 will be paid for from the sanitation fund balance.

— Awarded a professional services contract to W. Greene PLLC to perform audits for the City of Lumberton and Lumberton Municipal Airport over the next three years, at a cost of $66,000.

— Approved a $10,000 allocation from the Mayor’s Discretionary Fund to the Baptists on Mission for “one or more” local housing projects.

— Approved the following allocations of Community Revitalization Funds: $600 for the Lumberton High School Beta Club; $400 to Wycliffe West Homeowners Association; and $300 for Cruising Second Street, to pay for two off-duty law-enforcement officers.

