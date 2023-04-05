A display featuring the t-shirt designs and members of the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce.

FAIRMONT —“Go and talk to your leadership about joining the Chamber of Commerce,” said Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Chamber President Kelly Johnson.

With several new businesses operating in Fairmont, the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce and town government held a recruitment meeting at the Heritage Center at 6:30 p.m., hoping to encourage new and longstanding business owners to join and participate in the local COC.

“I had spoken with a few businesses that didn’t even know we had a Chamber of Commerce,” said a COC member and Fairmont resident of a decade.

Town Manager Jerome Chestnut said there was lots of activity and infrastructure being developed in Fairmont and expressed his goal for all the Fairmont residents in the room to be ambassadors for the community.

“My goal is that we grow as a partnership between the town, the Chamber of Commerce, and the business owners,” Chestnut said.

“I would not be here if I did not believe Fairmont has a vibrant future,” said Chestnut before urging the audience to share the vision, a statement which drew applause from the Fairmont residents.

Johnson said asked the audience to find additional Chamber of Commerce information at the Fairmont town website, which is in the process of being updated. Johnson read the COC’s membership statement.

“That sounds fancy, but we’re here to support you guys,” Johnson said.

Johnson said people with new ideas should bring them forward, as it couldn’t hurt to explore new ideas. Johnson said the Chamber’s goals are to attract new businesses, urging residents to buy local, sponsoring the Student of Excellence scholarship at Fairmont High School, and have already sponsored an Easter egg hunt.

The Rev. S. Carter McNeese of Fairmont First Baptist said he had considered joining the Chamber of Commerce and asked the attendant residents to ask their church leadership about joining the Chamber.

Johnson said the Chamber intends to have a “big beach band” perform a concert later in the summer and have t-shirts made for the COC. He added the next 100 people to join the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce will receive free ice cream from Dairy Queen. The Chamber of Commerce will hold a golf tournament at the Fairmont Golf Club on April 28.

Copeland Jacobs can be reached at [email protected] or at 910-416-5165.