RED SPRINGS — A Maxton man has been arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and felony conspiracy, according to a prepared statement from the Red Spring Police Department.

On March 12 the Red Springs Police Department posted a picture of a suspect stealing a vehicle from the Food Lion grocery store parking lot.

The department thanked all those whose calls and messages led to the identification TJ Locklear of Maxton.

With the assistance from Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Locklear was taken into custody on April 3 without incident. Locklear was also a fugitive from Chesterfield, South Carolina, where authorities said he was wanted on other felony charges according to Red Spring Police.

Investigators transported Locklear to the Robeson County Detention Center, where he was charged with one count of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of felony conspiracy. Locklear received a $25,000 secure bond and is held for extradition on South Carolina charges.

“I want to thank the community for working together with the Police Department in identifying Locklear,” said Red Springs Police Chief Brent Akins. “This is one example of how our community is stronger when its citizens are willing to help us identify subjects that break the law in Red Springs.”

The second suspect is still at large and the Red Springs Police Department is requesting help again to get him identified.