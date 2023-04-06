RALEIGH — A Maxton man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for stabbing and sexually assaulting the driver of a vehicle he carjacked in 2021, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Earl Page of Maxton was sentenced on April 5 to 25 years in prison for carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury after forcing a woman into a car at knifepoint, driving her to a remote location where he sexually assaulted her, then stabbed her when she attempted to escape. Page has a history of committing armed robberies and is a career offender, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He pled guilty on Jan. 3, stated the sheriff’s office release.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, on March 11, 2021, a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was approached by a female who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the woman stated that while she was working at the South of the Border shopping center in Dillon, South Carolina, she was approached by Page, who put a knife to her throat and forced her into her own vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Page then drove the vehicle into Rowland, where he tied her hands and feet with a sheet, according to the sheriff’s office. They traveled down a series of roads before stopping in a rural area where the woman was forced out of her vehicle and sexually assaulted.

According to the sheriff’s office, when she attempted to escape, Page grabbed her by her hair, beat her and stabbed her with a knife. He then forced her back into the vehicle and drove around to different convenience stores to purchase different items, which was captured on video surveillance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and Dillon County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Chad Rhoades prosecuted the case.