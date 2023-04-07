Derrick is a “super sweet, cuddly and playful” 5-month-old male lab mix, available for adoption at Robeson County Humane Society. He is very friendly and enjoys playtime with his siblings, other pups and volunteers. He is up to date on vaccinations and ready to find his furever home. Call the Humane Society at 910-738-8282 or send an email to [email protected] for an adoption application or to schedule a visit to the Humane Society at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.