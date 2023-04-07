LUMBERTON — Robeson County saw a slight improvement in its monthly unemployment rate, according to data obtained by the Robesonian on Wednesday.

The local unemployment rate improved from 5.5% in January to 5.1% in February, the most recent month from which data is available.

Year over year data showed improvement as well with the county unemployment rate going from 6.2% in February 2022 to the current rate of 5.1%.

Robeson County’s improvement was mirrored by most counties around the state, according to the most recent data.

“Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 74 of North Carolina’s counties in February 2023, increased in five, and remained unchanged in 21,” according to a prepared statement from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The state’s data showed that Hyde County on the East Coast had the highest unemployment rate at 10.6% while Orange County just west of Durham had the lowest at 2.8 percent. Twelve of the state’s 15 metro areas experienced rate decreases and three remained unchanged, according to state numbers. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.2 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 3.0 percent.

The Fayetteville metro area, the closest metropolitan statistical area to Robeson County, showed an unemployment rate of 5%, nearly equal to that of Robeson County.

The February not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.6 percent, likewise, the U.S. unemployment rate was 3.6%

Nearly all of Robeson County’s closest neighbors showed lower unemployment rates; only Scotland County had a higher unemployment rate (6.6%), Pender County posted the lowest jobless rate with just 3.3% of its labor force unemployed in February.

The rest of the greater Robeson County area showed the following: Bladen, 4.4%; Columbus, 4%; Cumberland, 5%; Hoke, 4.7%; Pender, 3.3%; Sampson, 3.4%; Scotland, 6.6%.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 74 counties, increased in 13, and remained unchanged in 13. The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in February by 13,486 to 4,979,802, while those unemployed decreased by 4,564 to 186,006. Likewise, Robeson County saw its labor force decrease by 95 workers, going from 48,172 in January to 48,077 in February. The year-over-year comparison showed that since February 2022, Robeson County lost just 171 workers going from 48,343 in 2022 to 48,172 in 2023, according to data released on Wednesday.

The state said employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.