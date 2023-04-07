The National Weather Service forecast predicts rain, rain, and more rain over the weekend followed by a clear, dry Monday and Tuesday.

LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service forecast predicts rain, rain and more rain, with showers predicted for Saturday and Saturday night, and Sunday, however, the NWS forecast states Monday will be sunny.

“A cold front will push across the area early Friday and Gulf moisture will overspread the region through the weekend resulting in an increased chance of rainfall for an extended period,” asaid Steven Pfaff, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The National Weather Service predicts Saturday will invariably see one to two inches rain, which will almost certainly continue into the night. The NWS forecast predicts Sunday’s rain will be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

Temperatures will fall from a high of 86 on Thursday to a low of 44 on Saturday night and 42 on Sunday night before rising again at the beginning of the new week, to 64 on Monday and 69 on Tuesday.

“Drier conditions are expected to develop across the area during Sunday and persist Monday through Wednesday during the upcoming week,” Pfaff stated.

The National Weather Service forecast states the skies on Monday and Tuesday will be clear and the days and Monday night free from the weekend’s unrelenting precipitation.

