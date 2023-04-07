CRIME REPORT

ASSAULT: The following incidents involving assaults were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Holly Swamp Road, Lumberton; Cold Storage Road, Lumberton; Locklear Road, Pembroke; Snipes Road, Red Springs; Resa Loop Drive, Lumberton.

BREAK-INS: The following incidents involving break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Highway 71 North, Maxton; Henry Berry Road, Rowland.

DISCHARGING FIREARM INTO OCCUPIED PROPERTY: The following incidents involving discharging a firearm into occupied property; Norton Road, Lumberton; Ricco Lane, Lumberton.

LARCENY: The following incidents involving larceny were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Bollinger Avenue, Lumberton.

LARCENY OF A FIREARM: The following incidents involving larceny of a firearm were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Norton Road, Lumberton; Highway 501, Maxton.

LARCENY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: The following incidents involving larceny of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Iona Church Road, Rowland.