LUMBERTON —Renovations on the Caton Road building that is to hold the Lumberton location of the Shining Stars Academy are set to be complete by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

At least that’s the “hope” for Jennifer Hanna, the director of Early Childhood for the Public Schools of Robeson County. Hanna relayed this news to the Board of Education for the PSRC Thursday during a meeting at a new time to accommodate the district closing for Spring Break. During the meeting, Hanna gave an update on the progress of construction on the facility and enrollment.

The building has been approved by the fire marshals, classrooms have been completed and kitchen construction is to be finished by the end of the school year, Hanna said during her presentation. Playground reconstruction to accommodate the increased number of students is also set to begin.

Hanna said that the program is in consultation with the Daycare State Consultant to apply for licensure of classrooms.

“The current building holds 88 students at full capacity. The new building will hold a total capacity of 150 students with an increase of 62 students on the additional site,” Hanna told board members.

She said the new facility will encompass a total of nine daycare classrooms for ages 3-5 and one separate setting classroom for more intensive-need students ages 3-5.

The plan for the Shinings Stars is to take 72 pre-kindergarten slots and split them between the nine classrooms which brings each classroom capacity to eight students. This will leave the availability for 94 Development Day Children and Exceptional Children students and Parent Pay slots.

Hanna said 42 students have already been approved through NC Pre-K or Development Day Children Grants. Thirty-three students are waiting for approval from NC Pre-K or submission of the complete packet, and the parents of 72 potential students have notified Shining Stars of interest in submitting applications.

This means 147 students are in process, according to Hanna.

“That leaves us three students away from capacity,” Hanna said. “We are now going to begin a waiting list for the next year.”

Board Member Linda Emanuel asked if Hanna is working to further increase capacity so no parents are turned away as done in the past.

Hanna said that she has applied for more NC Pre-K slots for the 2024-25 school year and the increase in capacity is contingent upon approval from the state.

Emanuel also asked for an update on staffing.

“We have started working RCC, UNCP. We are already looking at those that are graduating and are getting ready to come, Some have actually already started volunteering with us,” Hanna said.

Hanna said they hope to begin advertising for the positions soon.

“Ms. Hanna I’d like to say, I thank you to all the success you’ve made in the last three years with Shining Stars, with all that’s been going on with construction and all that stuff and accreditation. Sounds like you’ve been on top of things,” Board Member Henry Brewer said.

Recognizing Kaylee Chavis

In other news, the school board took time to recognize Kaylee Chavis who was named the 2023 United Tribes of NC Distinguished American Indian High School Student.

Chavis currently ranks third in her 2023 graduating class with a weighted GPA of 4.71 at Lumberton Senior High School. She is a member of the National Beta Club, the National Honor Society, the Student Government Association, Lumberton Key Club and the Lumberton Juniorettes/General Federation of Women’s Club.

She has been accepted to UNC-Chapel Hill Honors College as well as East Carolina Honors College.

She is active with various volunteer projects for Robeson County including organizing the “Sewing for Survival” project to provide masks to families and individuals during the recent COVID-19 Pandemic along with unifying and partnering with local counseling agencies and school student government associations to provide a self-care donation drive to bring awareness to mental health illness.

“It is rare to find a person of her age who is so self-motivated and determined,” said Connie Locklear, chair of the Indian Education Program at PSRC. “With all her accomplishments, it is important to highlight that she is a humble, kind, and genuine individual. I have been in education for 29 years and it always pleases me to see someone as well-rounded as Kaylee.”

“I will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall,” Chavis said.

She will study environmental health.

In other actions, the board:

— Approved the 2023 Summer Work Schedule.

— Approved a sole source vendor for Eureka Math/Great Minds PBS grades kindergarten through 7th math bundles. PSRC Chief Finance Officer Erika Setzer said the final cost is $769,921.

— Approved additional teacher supplements for teachers and instruction support.

