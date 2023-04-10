LUMBERTON — A weeks-old dead body was found by police in a car, said the Lumberton Police Department in a prepared statement.

On April 7 around 12:01 p.m. officers of the Lumberton Police Department were dispatched to McNeill Used Cars to investigate a possible deceased person in a car. On arrival officers found a woman who appeared to be deceased for at least several weeks, the Lumberton police said.

According to the Lumberton police statement she appeared to have gone to sleep in the car and never woke up. The scene was processed and the body was sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiners Office in Raleigh for autopsy and identification.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective David Williford of the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further information is released by law enforcement.