LUMBERTON — The Campbell’s Soup Foundation recently awarded the Robeson County Church and Community Center a Community Impact Grant totaling $20,000 to assist in addressing food access needs in Robeson County.

“These funds will be used to expand the integration of fresh and frozen produce into monthly food boxes that are distributed to residents across Robeson County on site and through our Mobile Assistance Unit,” said RCCCC Executive Director, Brianna Goodwin.

Campbell Soup Company and the Campbell Soup Foundation awarded a total of $800,000 in Community Impact Grants to 40 nonprofit organizations positively impacting communities where Campbell operates. The grants provide support to organizations that increase food access, encourage healthy living and nurture Campbell neighborhoods. The latest round brings Campbell’s fiscal 2023 grantmaking total to more than $2.2 million.

“Campbell is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we operate,” said Kate Barrett, president of the Campbell Soup Foundation. “Community Impact Grants empower our employees to give back by nominating organizations that make a meaningful impact in their hometowns.”

Campbell employees nominate and invite local organizations to apply for grants each year. The Foundation’s employee-led, all-volunteer Executive Committee reviews applications for final approval by its board of trustees. The grants support various programs including food pantries, farmers’ markets, initiatives to reduce food waste and increase nutrition education, physical activity programs, and the development of parks and public spaces.

This year’s grantees include organizations in 26 Campbell communities from 16 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico; and 35% of this year’s recipients are first-time awardees.