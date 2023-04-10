FAIRMONT — A Fairmont child died of a fatal gunshot wound after finding a loaded fun.

On April 8 the Fairmont Police Dept responded to a report of a person that had been shot on Powell Street, stated the Fairmont police. Upon arrival officers located a child who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. According to the Fairmont police statement they found a loaded firearm inside of the residence, and while handling the firearm, it discharged and caused a fatal injury. The child did not live at the residence and was visiting a family member.

The Fairmont police stated the charge of failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor will be filed at the conclusion of the investigation. They stated this is a tragic event for everyone involved, including the child’s family, friends, school officials, community members, along with the first responders.

Chief John Edwards stated if anything can be learned from this tragic event, it should be that we all need to do our part to protect our children of our community. Edwards asked for people to keep the Fairmont community in your prayers.