LUMBERTON — An arrest has been made in the homicide investigation of Christian Chavis who was killed in November 2021, said the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

On April 7 at about 8:15 p.m. an 18-year-old Lumberton man was arrested by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators. According to the sheriff’s office at the time of the homicide, the suspect was 17 years old. The suspect is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

On Nov. 14 at approximately 1 a.m. Pembroke Police Department officers and sheriff’s office deputies found Chavis deceased at Lumbee Street in Pembroke. The joint investigation determined that incident started in the area of Beam Road, Lumberton, said the sheriff’s office in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions are investigating the case. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.