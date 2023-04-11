LUMBERTON — The Lumber River United Ways’ annual Day of Caring returns May 12 and the organization is seeking volunteers looking to give back to their communities.

Scheduled each year the Friday prior to Mother’s Day, the service-driven day is carried out by United Ways throughout the nation to bring each community together to create a positive impact on the nonprofits and human service providers that help those in need. Volunteers also tackle projects at local schools, churches and city parks.

Last year, 106 volunteers provided 531 hours of service to ensure the local United Way’s 2022 Day of Caring was successful. Projects throughout Bladen, Hoke, and Robeson County provided a value of $13,779.00 in volunteer time. United Way hopes to increase those stats for 2023 Day of Caring.

Volunteers are encouraged to visit lumberriveruw.org/day-caring to find a complete list of projects happening at Lumberton Chevrolet Buick GMC Hummer or at offsite locations from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Volunteers will begin the day with a free breakfast and registration at 9 a.m., with a kick-off rally beginning at 10 a.m. Interested volunteers are encouraged to register online by April 21 to ensure their preferred t-shirt size. Day of Caring is sponsored by Lumberton Chevrolet Buick GMC Hummer and GRAIL, LLC.

“United Way is encouraging eager volunteers to give back to the community they love … 2023 Day of Caring is highlighting cancer, specifically early detection,” said United Way’s director of Community Impact Tomeika Munn. “The 13th Annual Knit-In will concentrate on stuffing and sewing pillows for breast cancer patients.”

A few volunteer work projects identified for this year include a Knit-In event hosted by NC Cooperative Extension of Bladen, Hoke, and Robeson Counties; a beautification project at the Exploration Station; rehabilitating a lower-income home with W.A.R.M. in Elizabethtown; lunch and mentoring at Southeastern Carolina Crossroads hosted by Elizabethtown Rotary; facility cleaning hosted by Robeson County Humane Society; and a beautification Project at Maggie’s Outreach Center.

A complete list of projects can be found at lumberriveruw.org/day-caring and projects are on a first-registered-first-served basis for signing up. Individuals and businesses unable to volunteer for larger projects may consider stopping by Lumberton Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Hummer to stuff a pillow for breast cancer patients, a 15-minute volunteer project.

Additional volunteer opportunities include dropping off nonperishable food items at Lumberton Chevrolet Buick GMC Hummer and Lumberton City Hall on the day of the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.