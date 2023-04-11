U.S. Rep David Rouzer, R-Dist. 7 (Robeson County), visits with members of the Lumberton Rotary and Kiwanis clubs Tuesday in Lumberton. Rouzer said the decisions he makes on issues while serving in the U.S. House in Washington, D.C. — such as the U.S. debt, Social Securty and China — are based on the five institutions ordained by God: Marriage, Family, Commerce, Church and then Government. “If we fix the first four, Government will follow,” he said.