CRIME REPORT

ASSAULT: The following incidents involving assaults were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Bethea Road, Maxton; Highway 211 East, Lumberton.

BREAK-INS: The following incidents involving break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Fairgrove Road, Fairmont; Deep Branch Road, Maxton; Odum Road, Lumberton.

DISCHARGING FIREARM INTO OCCUPIED PROPERTY: The following incidents involving discharging a firearm into occupied property; Herndon Circle, Lumberton; Mount Tabor Road, Red Springs.

LARCENY: The following incidents involving larceny were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Tuscarora Nation Road, Maxton; Highway 130 West, Maxton.

LARCENY OF A FIREARM: An incident involving larceny of a firearm at Shady Lane, Maxton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LARCENY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: An incident involving larceny of a motor vehicle at McRainy Street, St. Pauls was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.