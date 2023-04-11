LUMBERTON — A Pembroke man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a domestic assault and after a search by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement by the RCSO.

At about 11:30 a.m. on April 8 Richardo Martez Clark was arrested at a residence on Parnell Road and was charged with first-degree murder according to the sheriff’s office. He was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond. The investigation is ongoing.

At about 9:53 p.m. on April 7, deputies responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 700 block of Riley Circle. According to the sheriff’s office, minutes after the initial call Robeson County E911 telecommunicators received a second call about an individual who was shot. Upon the arrival the deputies found Zonna C. Locklear of Lumberton dead inside her residence.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions are investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.