ST PAULS — Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents searched a residence in St. Pauls and arrested Juan Hose Johnson on alcohol, drugs and gun charges, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

On April 11, ALE North Carolina special agents concluded an investigation in Robeson County by searching a home in the 700 block of Ballance Farm Road.

Agents had received complaints that the sale of alcoholic beverages were taking place without ABC permits in a residential community.

Agents seized items related to the unlawful sales of alcoholic beverages, including spirituous liquor, malt beverages and US Currency, according to a media statement from North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Special agents also seized numerous items of evidence related to the sale of controlled substances as well as five unlawfully possessed firearms, according to a statement from North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Johnson of was charged with the possession alcoholic beverages for sale without first obtaining ABC permits and revenue licenses, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, manufacturing marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling or keeping controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the NCDPS.

