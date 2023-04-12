LUMBERTON — The Mt. Elim Remote Control Airplane Club will be the site of the Spring Family Fun Fly and Swap Meet scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22, rain or shine.

Located at 13799 N.C. 72 E. in Lumberton, the sanctioned event is free for spectators to enjoy the day, along with airplane, helicopter and drone enthusiasts. It is recommended that those coming to watch bring their own lawn chairs, although shaded picnic tables will be on hand.

Pilots who wish to fly at the event are required to pay a $20 fee and must be an active Academy of Model Aeronautics member. The AMA is the largest model aviation association, representing a membership of more than 195,000 from every walk of life, income level and age group, according to its website.

Pilots fly what they bring.

Lunch will be served at noon for $10 per person. Raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing will also be held during the fun fly.

Sponsors for the event include Horizon Hobby, Flying Tiger RC, RTL Fasteners, and Sandra Valentine Wreaths.

Anyone seeking more information about the event or interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Don Valentine at 910-887-5056.