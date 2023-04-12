Dr. Joseph Bell waved and thanked bypassers during a parade held in his honor an Pembroke Pediatrics. The parade was held to honor Bell for his 30 years of service in Pembroke and for his 64th birthday.

Dr. Joseph Bell waved and thanked bypassers during a parade held in his honor an Pembroke Pediatrics. The parade was held to honor Bell for his 30 years of service in Pembroke and for his 64th birthday.

Dr. Joseph Bell waved and thanked bypassers during a parade held in his honor an Pembroke Pediatrics. The parade was held to honor Bell for his 30 years of service in Pembroke and for his 64th birthday.

Dr. Joseph Bell waved and thanked bypassers during a parade held in his honor an Pembroke Pediatrics. The parade was held to honor Bell for his 30 years of service in Pembroke and for his 64th birthday.

Dr. Joseph Bell waved and thanked bypassers during a parade held in his honor an Pembroke Pediatrics. The parade was held to honor Bell for his 30 years of service in Pembroke and for his 64th birthday.

Dr. Joseph Bell waved and thanked bypassers during a parade held in his honor an Pembroke Pediatrics. The parade was held to honor Bell for his 30 years of service in Pembroke and for his 64th birthday.

Dr. Joseph Bell waved and thanked bypassers during a parade held in his honor an Pembroke Pediatrics. The parade was held to honor Bell for his 30 years of service in Pembroke and for his 64th birthday.

Dr. Joseph Bell waved and thanked bypassers during a parade held in his honor an Pembroke Pediatrics. The parade was held to honor Bell for his 30 years of service in Pembroke and for his 64th birthday.

PEMBROKE — Dozens came out Wednesday to honor Pembroke’s first pediatrician for his 30 years of service to the community and to say “happy birthday.”

Dr. Joseph Bell was surprised by members of his staff, family and patients at Pembroke Pediatrics with a 64th birthday celebration. During the celebration held shortly after closing time at the doctor’s office, Bell was presented with a proclamation by the Lumbee Regional Development Association, was named an honorary lifetime member of the Lumbee Warriors Association and was bestowed a tribal song.

“I’m surprised and very honored,” Bell said. “I had no idea.”

The celebration was not complete in Pembroke without a drive-thru parade held in his honor. Led by the Purnell Swett Marching Band, just a fraction of the thousands of patients and their parents that have come across Bell’s office throughout the years traveled down Candy Park Road with cars decked in signs and balloons to honor Dr. Bell.

It was announced during the celebration the Bell will be the grand marshall in this year’s Lumbee Homecoming parade.

Thirty years later, Bell is still living out his dream, which is to work with children.

“There’s not many people that get to live out their dream in what they do but I’ve been able to for a long time,” Bell said .

Tomeka Sinclair, the features editor for The Robesonian, can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.