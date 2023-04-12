PEMBROKE — Dr. Elisha Chambers joins UNC Pembroke as director of the new Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) program.

UNCP will begin accepting applications in Spring 2024 and is expected to enroll its first cohort in fall 2024.

“I am very excited to work for a minority-serving institution, and it is exciting to be designing a program that meets those specific needs and also serves the local community,” Chambers said.

Dr. Chambers comes to UNCP from the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, where she taught in occupational therapy and occupational therapy assistant programs at St. Catherine University and Howard University. She is a contributing member of several state and national occupational therapy associations.

Dr. Chambers is leading efforts to move the MSOT program into the candidacy phase of accreditation and designing state-of-the-art lab spaces with sophisticated equipment and technology. Her leadership position will leverage her experience as a clinician and educator as she will oversee recruitment, admissions, curriculum design and program evaluation.

The two-year-long program is designed to equip students to work in the community, home health, schools, acute care and outpatient rehabilitation settings. Once enrolled, students can look forward to enriching site visits and opportunities to participate in professional advocacy activities at the state and national levels.

The program is uniquely positioned to help meet the growing demand for occupational therapists in rural North Carolina because of its emphasis on evidence-based practice, diversity, community outreach and participation.

“Occupational therapy is a highly rewarding profession that is growing in demand as the health care landscape continues to evolve,” said Dr. Eva Skuka, dean of the College of Health Sciences.

“As patients seek long-term treatment for disabilities and chronic illnesses, the demand for skilled and compassionate practitioners will continue to grow. UNCP and the College of Health Sciences are committed to offering programs that have the potential of making a positive impact in the lives of the communities we serve,” Skuka said.

Graduates from programs in rural settings have the unique opportunity to be one of a few occupational therapy practitioners in the area. Therefore, the MSOT emphasizes preparing students for autonomy in their practice.

“It is important to have trained clinicians who understand the nuances of different cultures and can appreciate how to incorporate culturally informed care practices into their services,” Chambers said.

“The program is designed to prepare students to sit for the national board exam and to give them the confidence to be leaders in the field.”

Dr. Chambers earned a bachelor’s degree in hearing and speech sciences from the University of Maryland, a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy from Howard University and a Ph.D. in health-related sciences from Virginia Commonwealth University.