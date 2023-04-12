MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office stated the body that was located in the area of Can Road and Palmer Drive in Maxton on April 4 has been identified by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office as Nicholas Chad Blackhorse of Maxton.

Blackhorse was reported missing by family members on March 28. The cause of death has yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.