The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been named a Voter Friendly Campus for planning and implementing practices encouraging students to register and vote. This is the fourth time the school has been honored by th national, nonpartisan organizations Fair Election Center’s Campus Vote Project and Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education (NASPA).

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has, again, been named a Voter Friendly Campus for planning and implementing practices encouraging students to register and vote.

UNCP has earned the designation — a fourth time — by national, nonpartisan organizations Fair Election Center’s Campus Vote Project and Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education (NASPA). UNCP is among 258 campuses in 38 states and the District of Columbia to receive this distinction.

“We are excited to have received this national recognition. Receiving the Friendly Voter Campus Recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating an inclusive and democratic community where every voice is heard and every vote counts on our campus,” said Sandy Jacobs, director of Community and Civic Engagement.

Last year, UNCP hosted several campus events incorporating voter outreach and educational opportunities, such as the Midwest Student Voting Summit. Shania McMillian, assistant director for Student Engagement, said UNCP Votes — a student-led nonpartisan democratic engagement coalition — deserves much of the credit for the award.

UNCP Votes began in 2016 with a handful of student leaders conducting voter registration drives. Today, the coalition serves as an umbrella for all democratic engagement on campus and encourages partnerships with departments, student organizations and other non-partisan groups.

“I’m excited to see the legacy of those students still on our campus making a positive impact through civic learning and democratic engagement,” said Dalton Hoffer, assistant director for Transition Programs.

The Voter Friendly Campus program is designed to help institutions address challenges that prevent college students from participating in the political process and foster a culture of democratic engagement on their campuses. Campuses were evaluated on their plan to engage student voters in 2022 and how the university facilitates voter education and engagement efforts.