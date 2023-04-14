THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY

100 Years Ago: Sellers admits the shooting and states that he intended the shot for Mrs. Bass’ husband, Jasper Bass, with whom he recently had trouble. In admitted the crime, he told the officer, D.C. Ratley, who arrested him, that he would not have shot Mrs. Bass for anything in the world but that he did intent shooting Jasper.

From the April 5, 1923 Robesonian, Mrs. Wincie Bass Wounded by Shot Meant For Husband

75 Years Ago: Section 2: It shall be unlawful to trap, hunt, shoot, or otherwise kill, within the sanctuary established by section 1, above, any wild bird; provided that it shall be lawful to trap starlings or other birds declared by this board to constitute a nuisance or a menace to health and property.

From the April 12, 1948 Robesonian, Hunting, Trapping Birds Ruled Out By New Ordinance

50 Years Ago: Three Robeson County men were to be arraigned before a U.S. magistrate today on charges growing out of a seizure of documents and apers allegedly taken from the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington during last November’s temporary Indian takeover. The FBI said that all three were charged with interferring [sic] with federal and county law enforcement officers during a search Monday after federal search warrants were issued for three Robeson residences.

From the April 10, 1973 Robesonian, FBI Agents, Deputies, Uncover More BIA Papers

Five Years Ago: A quarter century after tobacco was the money crop in Robeson County, bringing in hundreds of millions a year to farmers and those who provide support services, the amount of tobacco grown here is a fraction of what it was then.

But the number of Robeson County residents who smoke remains strong, the highest percentage in the state, causing a financial drain in a poor county and hurting its collective health.

North Carolina produced and sold more than $647 million worth of tobacco in 2016, putting it among the country’s leaders in flue-cured tobacco production, but Robeson’s once-booming production market is being replaced by consumption.

The rate of tobacco use in the county was 26.8 percent among adults in Robeson County during 2017, far higher than the state rate of 17.9 percent, and the national rate of 17.1 percent. With lenient tobacco laws, low taxes and a vulnerable low-income population, too many residents continue to inhale carcinogens, unable to quit or unwilling to try.

The American Lung Association recently released a set of grades for each state, measuring the effectiveness of tobacco cessation funding, smoke-free air laws, excise taxes, access to cessation treatments and laws to increase.

North Carolina received all F’s.

From the April 15, 2018 Robesonian, Up in smoke: Tobacco’s decline

One Year Ago: Two drone demonstrations took place Wednesday at Emerging Technology Institute where attendees learned of drone technology that can be used to transport items like blood or supplies needed to soldiers on the battlefield.

The FVR-90 drone can travel up to 18,000 feet at speeds as high as 65 knots or close to 75 mph, according to Aaron Farber, a chief engineer for the Tactical Unmanned Aerial System Business Area at L3Harris. The drone can carry 20 pounds in its nose area and 10 pounds on each side.

“It’s a vertical take-off fixed-wing hybrid aircraft that enables long-duration missions,” he said.

The aircraft can travel up to 16 hours.

The Griff 135 can lift up to 100 pounds and travel 60 mph for 10 miles, according to Lyle Chamberlain, chief Technology Officer at Near Earth Autonomy.

The drones use cameras and scanning lasers to self-land and ensure “safe departures and approaches,” he said.

“We’re really focused on solving logistics problems in new ways,” Chamberlain said.

From the April 9, 2022 Robesonian, U.S. Department of Defense drone project takes flight at ETI

Source: Robesonian Archives

THIS WEEK IN NORTH CAROLINA HISTORY

Dr. I. Beverly Lake has never done better or worse than run second in past campaigns for the Democratic nomination for governor. It could be a different story this time. But the fact is that it would suit a lot of Lake supporters just fine to find him in second place again on May 30.

Actually they are hoping for first- and predicting victory- on grounds that indicated support for other candidates may be more noise and hoopla than votes. But they believe that placing second would set the stage for an eventual Like triumph in a run-off no matter who leads in the first primary.

From the April 7, 1964 Robesonian, Lake Supporters Optimistic That They Have Next Governor

Source: Historic North Carolina Digital Newspaper Collection

THIS WEEK IN NATION AND WORLD HISTORY

On April 10, 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on its ill-fated maiden voyage.

On April 11, 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald in Germany.

On April 12, 1955, the Salk vaccine against polio was declared safe and effective.

On April 13, 1970, Apollo 13, four-fifths of the way to the moon, was crippled when a tank containing liquid oxygen burst. The astronauts managed to return safely.

On April 14, 1828, the first edition of Noah Webster’s “American Dictionary of the English Language” was published.

On April 15, 1912, the British luxury liner RMS Titanic foundered in the North Atlantic off Newfoundland more than 2 1/2 hours after hitting an iceberg; 1,514 people died, while less than half as many survived.

Source: Associated Press