CRIME REPORT

ARSON: An incident involving larceny of a firearm at Fodiesville Road, Shannon was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

ASSAULT: The following incidents involving assaults were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Timber Oak Drive, Pembroke; Kendras Drive, Red Springs; Pinehurst Avenue, Fairmont.

BREAK-INS: The following incidents involving break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Buie Philadelphus Road, Lumberton, Old Baker Road, Maxton; Winnie Drive, Pembroke; Mallard Drive, Lumberton;

DISCHARGING FIREARM INTO OCCUPIED PROPERTY: An incident involving discharging a firearm into occupied property at Alamac Road, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LARCENY: The following incidents involving larceny were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Old Allenton Road, Lumberton; Rowan Road, Lumberton; Windsor Road, Lumberton; Oakgrove Church Road, Lumberton; Mount Zion Church Road, Red Springs; Downy Road, Rowland; Long Road, Lumberton.

LARCENY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: An incident involving larceny of a motor vehicle at Bee Gee Road, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.