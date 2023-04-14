Binx is a domestic short hair kitten looking for a permanent home. He is described as “friendly” and “curious,” and is good with other cats, dogs and children. Binx has been neutered and is up-to-date on all necessary vaccines. Binx’s adoption fee is $125. Anyone interested in adopting Binx, or wanting more information, can contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc. by phone at 910-740-6843 or via email at [email protected]