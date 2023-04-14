Colorado State University’s forecast for the 2023 hurricane season, which they predict will have slightly below-average activity.

LUMBERTON — “I would say that we’re very prepared. That might sound too confident,” said Stephanie Chavis, Director of Robeson County Emergency Management.

With hurricane season approaching, forecasts and preparations are beginning. Colorado State University has released their predictions for the 2023 hurricane season.

“We anticipate that the 2023 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have slightly below-average activity,” stated the CSU forecast.

Forecasts are no guarantee of certainty with the weather. The CSU forecast also said larger-than-normal uncertainty exists with their 2023 outlook, and even a slightly-below average hurricane does not preclude the possibility of an active season.

“As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them. They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted,” said the CSU in the hurricane seasonal forecast.

Chavis said the National Weather Service has said a hurricane season would not be active, and the season was in reality very active, and sometimes the NWS forecast has predicted an active hurricane season when the actual hurricane season was mild.

“The official NOAA Seasonal Hurricane Outlook will not be released until late May. In the meantime people may learn about hurricane outlooks from a variety of sources. I encourage people to keep in mind that regardless of the forecast all it takes is one storm,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steven Pfaff with the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Chavis said the weather can be unpredictable. When predictions fail the next line of defense is preparedness.

“I would go further saying that with our experience with Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence there’s been additional training since then, additional resources have been purchased,” Chavis said.

According to Chavis Emergency Management has stockpiled cots, tarps, and hygiene supplies, the latter because of COVID-19, and now has a shower trailer for first responders to clean themselves when working round-the-clock during a disaster.

“In the first responders’ work, you can never be too prepared because there’s always something that will pop up haven’t planned for or prepared for,” Chavis said.

“Our hurricane history is filled with many impactful storms given where we live, and we need to be prepared every year regardless of the forecast. There is too much at risk, not to be prepared given we live in one of the principal tracks that hurricanes navigate through,” said Pfaff.

While forecasting and preparedness are common responses to hurricane season, some politicians have suggested more extreme measures, such as unleashing America’s nuclear arsenal on hurricanes, according to an AP article published in the Aug. 15 1955 issue of The Robesonian.

According to the article, Senator W. Kerr Scott of North Carolina asked the Atomic Energy Commission to explore the possibility of “breaking up or otherwise dissipating hurricanes and similar storms,” a question which the article frighteningly stated had been raised previously.

Thankfully the article stated weather experts of the day were generally opposed to using atomic weapons on hurricanes, as it would “not be feasible.”