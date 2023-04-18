LUMBERTON — Every year, approximately 30 sites in North Carolina celebrate the Statewide Star Party.

The Robeson Planetarium and Science Center’s version of the star party has been selected by the NC Science Festival again for the sixth year. The local version begins at 7 p.m. at the Exploration Station, 104 N. Chestnut St.

Agencies coming together to execute this event are the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Robeson Planetarium and Science Center, the Robeson County Partnership for Children, Robeson Community College, PSRC’s Early College High School, PSRC’s Parent Engagement Project, Robeson County 4H, and the host institution, the Exploration Station museum.

This is a “family-friendly” event at which those in attendance will learn about the discoveries being made by NASA, put together and use star charts, gaze through a powerful telescope, and many other activities and fun surprises that await.

North Chestnut Street will be closed from the 100 to 200 block of the street, allowing star partiers to do some star gazing.

Friday night’s weather looks promising for this time of year, and attendees will likely get some good looks at Venus, Mercury, and Mars, along with the stars of mid-spring, according to Ken Brandt, Planetarium director and Solar System ambassador. Familiar constellations, such as Orion, Gemini, Leo, and Ursa Major, may also be viewed.

At nightfall, Dave Gavasci, an instructor at RCC, will be leading telescope observations if weather permits.

John Allen, a Science teacher at the PSRC Early College High School, is bringing several student volunteers to the party. The students will lead several hands-on activities in which the public may participate in.

Shea Ann Dejarnette, of the NC Cooperative Extension Robeson Center, will be popping popcorn and providing information about 4H summer programs.

At 7:30 p.m. in the Osterneck auditorium, Brandt will be making a presentation about the Webb Space Telescope, and highlighting some of NASA’s most recent discoveries.

Tim Little of the Partnership for Children will be the “quarterback” of this event, overseeing traffic flow, and answering visitor questions.

“This free event for the community is a great example of different institutions getting together for a common good: having fun while learning about STEAM!,” Brandt stated.