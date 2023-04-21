Robeson County History

100 Years Ago: A story in the April 26, 1923 Robesonian included the following: “Trial of Alleged Members of Masked Mob in Progress: Preliminary hearing before Recorder W. B. Ivey of the case of B. M. Lawson, chief of police of Fairmont, John Hedgpeth and Jule Brogden of Proctorville, on the charge of entering with a band of masked and white-robed men, the home of H.F. Purvis at Proctorville on the night of April 14, last, taking therefrom Mrs. H.F. Purvis and Mrs. Mary Watson and beating them with a strap upon their naked flesh, is in progress at the court house as The Robesonian goes to press. The hearing began this morning at 10 o’clock. The court house was packed this morning to the last inch of standing room, and many failed to get inside.

50 Years Ago: The April 22, 1973 edition of the Robesonian contained the following news story: “Lions Host Zone Officials; See Film on Fertilizer. Lumberton Lions Club played host Thursday night to members and officials of Zones 5 and 6 at Lumberton Armory, and attendance represented clubs from Bladenboro, Whiteville, Dublin, St. Pauls, Tabor City and Chjadbourn.”

5 Years Ago: A story in the April 22, 2018 Robesonian included the following: “Fire delivers gut shot to Fairmont. FAIRMONT — At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the burned-out shell of the strip shopping center on North Walnut Street in Fairmont was still smoking from the fire that consumed it Friday evening, taking from the community three key pieces of local commerce.

One Year Ago: From the April 20, 2022 Robesonian: “Thousands of dollars raised to help injured Allenton firefighter. LUMBERTON — Thousands of dollars have been raised to benefit an Allenton firefighter who was struck by a vehicle while on duty in March. Support has been shown from county residents for Paul Hayes, an assistant fire chief, who is recovering from being struck by a vehicle on March 17, said Allenton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Taylor, who also serves as a Robeson County commissioner

North Carolina History

On March 24, 1663, King Charles II granted a charter for land in America to the Lords Proprietors, who were eight of his closest supporters during the Restoration of 1660. Since a permanent English settlement in the new world was important, the king gave broad powers to the proprietors.

The powers guaranteed political and religious freedoms to the inhabitants of Carolina, which stretched from the Atlantic Ocean to the South Seas, encompassing an area roughly from the middle of Albemarle Sound to what is now the Georgia/Florida border. Inhabitants of the new colony claimed many of the same rights as English citizens, the right to import and export goods, the right to be tried in Carolina for a crime committed there, personal and property rights and a basic form of religious freedom.

In 1665, another charter was issued which amended the 1663 document and moved the northern boundary to include the prosperous and more populous Albemarle region. It is likely that no more than two of the proprietors ever saw any of their Carolina lands, and their control over the colony was unstable. Regardless, many of the charter’s provisions became the basic principles upon which American freedom is based.

Nation and World History

On April 22, 1944, during World War II, U.S. forces began invading Japanese-held New Guinea with amphibious landings at Hollandia and Aitape.

On April 23, 1954, Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves hit the first of his 755 major-league home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (The Braves won, 7-5.)

On April 23, 2005, the recently created video-sharing website YouTube uploaded its first clip, “Me at the Zoo,” which showed YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.

On April 25, 1862, during the Civil War, a Union fleet commanded by Flag Officer David G. Farragut captured the city of New Orleans.

On April 26, 1986, an explosion and fire at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine caused radioactive fallout to begin spewing into the atmosphere. (Dozens of people were killed in the immediate aftermath of the disaster while the long-term death toll from radiation poisoning is believed to number in the thousands.)

This Week in History is compiled by Executive Editor David Kennard from the Robesonian archives, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and Associated Press reports.