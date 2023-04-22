An old Allenton Volunteer Fire Department Truck was among the entries in this year’s World’s Shortest Parade held Saturday.

Vintage vehicles also took to Old Allenton Road In Lumberton for the annual World’s Shortest Parade held Saturday.

No units were off limits in this year’s World’s Shortest Parade.

Golf carts were among the units in the 2023 World’s Shortest Parade.

Fire trucks travel down Old Allenton Road in Lumberton Saturday during the World’s Shortest Parade.

Margeret Corley, 2, enjoys a strawberry after winning the prize for Sweetest Moves in the Patrick Pait Memorial Scholarship Strawberry Sprint held Saturday at Jack Pait Strawberry Farm.

For the second year in a row, Matthew Pait took home the top prize in the Big Berry Challenge which requires running while consuming about a pint of strawberries.

One of the youngest runners cross the finish line in Saturday’s Strawberry Sprint held at the Jack Pait Strawberry Farm in Lumberton.

Greg Pait shows off the medals up for grabs in the 2023 Patrick Pait Memorial Scholarship Strawberry Sprint and Big Berry Challenge held Saturday.

LUMBERTON — A record number of funds were raised in this year’s World’s Shortest Parade hosted by the Jack Pait Strawberry Farm.

In addition to the parade, the strawberry celebration includes a Strawberry Sprint and a Big Berry Challenge with all proceeds from registration and sponsorships going toward the Patrick Pait Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Last year’s event raised enough to provide three $2,000 scholarships for students at Lumberton Senior School. The students are required to write an essay about community and friendship and what it means to them. The recipients are chosen by a committee made up of Pait’s friends and family. A total of about $4,800 was raised in registration fees and sponsorships prior to this year’s race. Greg Pait, the race coordinator said this year’s race would hit a record number in funding for the scholarship.

For the second year in a row, Matthew Pait took home the top prize in the Big Berry Challenge which requires running while consuming about a pint of strawberries. Madilyn Pittman finished first in the Strawberry Sprint which is one lap around the Jack Pait Strawberry field.

Others awards like the Ripest Berry, and Sweetest Moves were also distributed following the races.

After the contests, fire trucks, tractors, a horse, a goat, some Shriners and more traveled a whopping 1,000 ft. down the miles-long stretch of Old Allenton Road for the World’s Shortest Parade.

