LUMBERTON — Average gas prices edged up during the most recent work week climbing to $3.37 in the greater Robeson County area; it was slightly lower in Lumberton, where a gallon of gas averaged $3.31.

Average prices in both Robeson County and Lumberton remained well below the state ($3.48) and national averages ($3.62).

Still local prices followed the same trend — when national prices rise or fall, local prices follow.

“For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer.

De Haan said gas prices typically peak between May and June, “and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average.”

According to GasBuddy data it’s possible that prices could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure.

“It appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising,” De Haan said. “It’s certainly looking optimistic for motorists.”