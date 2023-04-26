LUMBERTON — Lumberton Police Officer Jeffrey Lowe has been placed on administrative paid leave following a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday evening, according to a prepared statement from the police department.

Lowe, who has been with the department since April 2021, was placed on leave following a shooting that left 31-year-old Karl Jones dead. According to a statement from the Lumberton Police, this is standard protocol after an officer-involved shooting.

At around 11:49 p.m. on Monday, the Lumberton Communications Center received a 911 call for a domestic situation at 2009 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton, according to Lumberton Police. Arriving officers made contact with Jones inside the residence.

“Jones was irate and attempted to assault one of the officers on the scene which resulted in the shooting that led to Mr. Jones’ death,” the release stated.

Jones’ family has been notified by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation of his death.

There was no body camera footage of this incident and no known video footage of the incident however there were several witnesses to the shooting, which occurred inside the residence, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information concerning this shooting incident is asked to call the NCSBI at 910-778-5724.