LUMBERTON — A former educator now uses her new role to assist teachers throughout the process of licensure.

Renee Steele, who serves as the Public Schools of Robeson County’s director of Licensure, uses her experience each day to guide educators as they navigate the licensure process.

“I obtained my teaching license through the lateral entry program which is replaced with the Residency program,” Steele said. “I get an opportunity to use my experience as a lateral entry classroom teacher and school administrator to encourage, support, advise and celebrate teachers as they complete the process towards a clear teaching license.”

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, a Master of Business Administration degree with an emphasis on Marketing from the University of Phoenix and a doctorate of Education from Fayetteville State University.

Steele began her work within the district on Jan. 9.

“Dr. Steele is a wonderful person to work with. She is committed to her work and to serving others, which is evident in all she does,” said PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Sealey.

The Bladen County native has previously served as an assistant principal at West Bladen High School and Elizabethtown Middle School, and as an instructional coach and seventh-grade Social Studies teacher at Elizabethtown Middle School. During her time there, she was named Bladen County Teacher of the Year and runner-up for Sandhills Regional Teacher of the Year.

“My favorite part of the job is being able to work with teachers at various phases of the licensure process,” she said.

“The most important part of my job is keeping up with the changes in licensure policy while ensuring all stakeholders (teachers, academic coaches, administrators, and mentors) are informed. It is extremely important for information to be disseminated so that we are all on the same page to best support teachers who serve our students,” she said.

Steele, who is still navigating her new role, has experienced challenges and anticipates more ahead.

“Well, what I have been told is the upcoming hiring process which consists of simultaneously renewing licenses and applying for hundreds of licenses is challenging,” she said. “However, I work with the best Human Resources team and I know that together we can accomplish much!”

Steele finds motivation from the words of her late mother, who encouraged her to live a purposeful life.

“My mother passed away in the late 1990s,” Steele said. “However, in my last conversation with her she asked me ‘What do you want to do with your life?’ That was a life-altering encounter and because of it, I choose to live my life by encouraging, inspiring and empowering others. When a teacher or co-worker leaves me, I want to add value to their lives through support and encouragement,” Steele said.

When she is not working, Steele enjoys yoga, cycling, reading and spending time with her “fur babies” Roxboro and Coltrane.