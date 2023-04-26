LUMBERTON — Students representing each Public Schools of Robeson County high school participated Wednesday in the school district’s inaugural High School Robotics Expo.

Students worked to program their robots prior to going head-to-head with other students’ robots. The feeling of excitement was palpable for all in attendance.

“We are really excited,” said Beatriz Trujillo, a St. Pauls High School 11th grader and member of the school’s Tech Titans Robotics Team.

“We are just setting up an example for the next generation to come up,” Trujillo said.

Teams worked to complete various challenges with their robots such as stacking cones onto poles and moving cones to designated areas on the mat during timed matches.

Purnell Swett’s Rambots team members could be seen checking out a robot display from PSRC Early College High School’s RobCobots team at the event.

“We’re just building,” Rambots Team Member James Lisenby said.

“We’re having an amazing time learning and meeting people,” Lisenby said.

The expo was the first in PSRC involving teams from every high school.

PSRC Science Supervisor Susan Miller-Hendrix looked on as students participated in the expo.

“This event lets me see just how bright the future of PSRC is going to be,” Miller-Hendrix said. “I’m just really proud of all of them.”

The expo was an event to showcase all that students have learned about robotics, she said. PSRC Early College High School’s RobCobots robotics team members were present to mentor students. FIRST NC, which helped mentor and provide training for coaches to make robotics possible in PSRC, provided a moderator for the event.

“One of the core values that FIRST NC practices is gracious professionalism,” Miller-Hendrix said.

Students learn the importance of teamwork and lending a hand if needed through the expo and in the competitions to come, Miller-Hendrix said.

“It’s all about building that connection among the teams,” she said.

The Wednesday event was a dream realized about eight years ago when PSRC Early College formed its own team, said John Allen, lead mentor and coach for the PSRC ECHS RobCobots team.

“I was part of the original robotics team on the county,” Allen said. “This is part of what we envisioned.”

Allen described a vision of robotics teams at various schools such as the display seen on Wednesday. He said the idea became a reality from the hard work and efforts of many led by Miller-Hendrix.

“This year was meant to be a year of fun and learning. You learn so much when you’re having fun,” said Julia Wagner, director of Education and Programs with FIRST NC.

“I am very proud of teachers and students,” Wagner said.

The district anticipates hosting a competition in the 2023-2024 school year. The Robeson County Career Center will participate in next year’s competition.

“This is the future. This is learning in action. We are pleased with the participation and the outstanding work of our high school robotics teams and their coaches, which was on display during the High School Robotics Expo. We look forward to even more participation and innovation as our students advance in their skills, mastery and knowledge of robotics and STEM,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

“We would like to thank FIRST NC and our Science Supervisor Susan Miller-Hendrix for all of their hard work in making this event a reality. I am amazed and encouraged by the work of our students. There is no limit to all they can and will accomplish in the years ahead,” Williamson added.