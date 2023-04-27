LUMBERTON — If you’re looking for something to watch on TV, we’ve got some great programming lined up for you during the month of May. Robeson Community College will be featured in five segments on WWAY’s The Carolina Beat, highlighting several programs at the college.

The show hosted by Christina Dees will showcase Trauma Rodeo and Emergency Medical Services on May 5, Electrical Systems on May 9, Business Administration on May 12, Surgical Technology and Health Sciences on May 19, and our Fire and Rescue programs on May 22.

As a special treat, learn how to cook like a pro with a lesson in making pasta, pesto, and grilled chicken from RCC’s Culinary Arts Chef Instructor James Ingram during the show Culinary WWAY on May 25.

Several segments will feature testimonials from RCC students – Janea Hicks (EMS), Atzel Salvador (Electrical Systems), Samantha Grant (Business), and Candice Morgan (Surgical Tech).

The episodes will air during the 5:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. newscast on the WWAY ABC affiliate and at 5:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on the WWAY CBS station on the day they are scheduled to broadcast.

If you miss the shows, don’t worry. You can still discover Robeson Community College for yourself. Come by and take a tour, talk with our faculty and staff to find the right program of study for you and create your own story. Summer 2023 classes begin May 22 and Fall 2023 classes start August 14. New continuing education programs start throughout the semester.

Find more information at at www.robeson.edu.

Cheryl Hemrick is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Contact her at 910.272.3241 or [email protected]