LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College welcomed counselors, advisors and career coaches from the Public Schools of Robeson County today to show appreciation for all that they do. The goal of the event was to celebrate their dedication to students and increase collaboration efforts with RCC in getting the word out to students about Career and College Promise classes and other opportunities available at the college.

Counselors say, “mission accomplished.”

“This helps us help the students, especially when it comes to these CCP classes,” said Sonya Sampson, who works at St. Paul’s High School. “We tell students what they need to be able to go to college, and to have some college level classes going into college, it’s just a great benefit for our students.”

“We like the collaboration, it is always helpful,” said Irma Locklear, also a counselor at St. Pauls. “We can all get on the same page, so that it’s a smooth transition for students to leave high school and have a plan.”

As part of the agenda for the day’s workshop, counselors received an instructional services update, a student services update, packets with information on CCP, and they even got to meet “Cailou,” the robotic dog that is used by students in Mechatronics. Today was also an opportunity for RCC learn about some of the challenges that counselors may be facing and find solutions.

“The attendance policy, that’s one issue that we were having, so they are going to try to figure out a way to help us with that,” said Sampson.

The meeting included RCC’s new career coaches which started earlier this year and are placed within the high schools throughout the county.

“Our career coaches really complement the counselors,” said Ronnie Locklear, the interim vice president for student services. “Today is just a great day for everyone to come together and learn more about the opportunities available for high school students in Robeson County.”

For Gabrielle Bridges, a counselor at Lumberton High School, today was about more than just getting information.

“Just having that partnership with RCC, I think it’s really cool that everybody is able to bounce ideas off each other and communicate and help do what is best for students,” stated Bridges, who looks forward to more opportunities like this one today.

“We are excited about the new curriculum they are bringing in too, that’s going to be neat,” Sampson added.

And, there’s something else Sampson says she was enthused about.

“We look forward to the culinary arts, they are cooking for us today,” said Sampson. “We always have a good time when we come down here.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her at 910-272-3241 or [email protected]